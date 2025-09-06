First play for Kirdford Players since the pandemic

The Kirdford Players are finally staging their first play post-pandemic.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recent years, difficulties finding cast and a director have left them worried that they would have to become a panto-only company.

But this September everything has come together for their first stage play since Covid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are putting on Ladies' Day by Amanda Whittington in Kirdford Village Hall from Thursday, September 11-Saturday, September 13, with tickets available from https://kirdfordplayers.com/home-2/box-office/.

It's great news for the company which last year celebrated 50 years. Amanda Gillett, who is delighted to have been a member for every year bar the first, is co-directing the piece with Dorrie Willis.

Amanda said: “We have managed to put on pantos but we have not managed to put on a play. We have done murder mystery evenings which the village loves but we've struggled to get a play back on the stage. People are busy and say that they are committed to other things and no one was prepared to direct. So what happened was that three of us girls went to Surrey Performing Arts Library and we looked for plays which would be good for women because we are short of men and we found this play. We thought it looked great. In the script it says that one man could play all six male parts but he would have to be a pretty talented actor!

“We brought the script back and we organised a play-reading and we had 11 women wanting the four female parts and we also had four men who wanted to play the six male parts. We thought if we'd known that this many people would be interested, we might have looked at a different script! But it just came together. The younger mums in the group were saying that they couldn't do September because of children going back to school but we were just saying that we really do have to get a cast together and we've managed it. We have got a really good strong committed cast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We didn't know Amanda Whittington’s work, but she has written plays where women are the main characters. She said that there are not many plays where women are the lead roles. She says the women are the people that go to the theatre, and if a man goes, usually it's a woman that will have booked the tickets so she wanted to write more scripts for women.

“This one is set in 2005, the year that Royal Ascot was hosted at York racecourse because they were doing work at Royal Ascot. It is about four women that work in a fish factory. They have a pretty dull and boring job, and one of them is leaving because she is 55 and she wants to go. They decide to have leaving party at the racing at Royal Ascot which is actually at York.

“The male characters are a jockey and a ticket tout and the manager of the factory and a drunk who has lost all his money. We've also got one of the girl’s lovers. It turns out that she's been having an affair for seven years, and we have also got a pundit.”

And during the course of the play we find out about the women: “One of them is desperate to become famous. She wants to meet celebrities or anyone who's rich. She's desperate to change her life and she's looking for money. The youngest girl is obsessed with Tony Christie. She has a problem that her mother lives with her every now and again. The girl is sweet but her mother is a horrible person. And then we've got the one who is retiring who is the lady that’s been having an affair for seven years with a bookie. And the other lady is single. Her husband left her when their daughter was little and her daughter is now going off to university and she is very worried about being on her own.”

Next up will be panto in January and then the company are hoping that Ladies’ Day will put them back on track for another play next year.