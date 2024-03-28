First round of grass cuts appreciated by Hailsham residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The contracting for the cutting of grass for most of the highway verges in Hailsham is from spring to mid-autumn. The Town Council arranges grass cutting in areas of land owned by the Town Council including Hailsham Country Park, Western Road Recreation Ground, Maurice Thornton Playing Field, Hailsham Cemetery and the Common Pond.

It does not make arrangements for grass to be cut on privately owned estates such as Harmers Hay, on developments that have not been adopted by the District, County or Town Council, or on local authority housing estates such as Town Farm, which is the responsibility of Wealden District Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first cut of the season took place on 25th March and more feedback has been received by local residents, adding to the comments of appreciation last year concerning grass verge cutting exercises, which were funded by the Town Council and carried out by its chosen contractors.

Recent grass cut in North Hailsham

Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Assets Management Committee said: "I'm pleased that town councillors agreed to fund cuts again this year and equally as pleased to hear the positive feedback from residents concerning most cuts last year and the initial cutting exercise of the year carried out last week, which were thorough and of considerably higher quality than before."

"In taking the decision to undertake urban cutting via our provider of choice, we have much more control over standards and flexibility of cuts - weather permitting of course."

"Additionally, we will be observing 'No Mow May' this year, to help enable flora to grow and subsequently feed the pollinators."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Colin Mitchell, Vice-Chair of the Finance, Budget & Resources Committee commented: "Although environmental issues are of principal concern, the majority of urban grass cutting is actually carried out for highway safety reasons rather than aesthetic purposes. The new contractor has cut around self-seeded flowers and saplings, without compromising traffic safety."

Recent grass cut in North Hailsham