First tenant of The Create Building named

Varian Medical Systems UK Ltd will be the first commercial tenant to move into The Create Building.The company agreed a lease for half of the sixth floor in July and will move into the building, on The Boulevard in Crawley town centre, early next year. Work to fit out Varian’s office space is underway.

The Create Building is a nine-storey building with 5.5 floors of Grade A commercial office space. It’s owned by Crawley Borough Council and rental income will help maintain services in the future.

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “I’m delighted that Varian Medical Systems will be our first tenant and warmly welcome them to The Create Building.

“The building has received strong interest and negotiations with other potential commercial tenants are progressing well. The rents secured will support the council’s future service delivery by generating new sources of revenue.”

The Create Building from the air

Michelle Cook, Managing Director, Varian Medical Systems UK Ltd, said: “Varian Medical Systems, a Siemens Healthineers cancer care company, is excited to be the first tenants of The Create Building. This well-serviced and innovative space will inspire colleagues to continue the fight against cancer, at treatment centres local to Crawley and on a global basis.

“We will be celebrating our 40th anniversary as a Crawley-based business in 2024 and moving to the very centre of this progressive town, with its excellent transportation links and business facilities, will give cause for a double celebration.”

Adam Godfrey, Senior Partner of SHW and in the letting team for The Create Building, said: “We are delighted to be part of the team, and this first letting demonstrates the demand for ‘best in class’ office space which The Create Building offers.

“I have no doubt that the Varian staff will enjoy their experience working in what must be Crawley’s finest office building. We are expecting further announcements shortly as interest is at encouraging levels.”