First woman to pilot and command a spacecraft offers Brighton Q&A

New documentary Spacewoman chronicling the life and career of astronaut Eileen Collins, the first woman to pilot and command a spacecraft, gets a theatrical run in the UK beginning in London. It is also coming to the Duke’s at Komedia Picturehouse Brighton on October 23, where Eileen will be doing a Q&A.

Spokesman Joe Marwood said: “Multi award-winning producers Keith Haviland, Haviland Digital [Last Man on the Moon, Chasing the Moon, Gazza] and Natasha Dack Ojumu, Tigerlily [ENO, Blue Bag Life, The Lovers and the Despot] announce that their acclaimed feature documentary, Spacewoman, celebrating the extraordinary achievements of astronaut Eileen Collins, is coming to UK cinemas. From 21–26 October, the documentary will screen across select Picturehouse locations. Astronaut Eileen Collins, the first woman to pilot and command a space shuttle, will attend all screenings and take part in a post-film Q&A.

“Spacewoman charts Eileen Collins’ remarkable journey from an average student in Elmira, New York, to a trailblazing astronaut who broke barriers in the US Air Force and at NASA. The film follows her path from the secret dreams of a young girl inspired by astronauts on TV, to becoming the first woman to pilot and then command a space shuttle. It captures the epic intensity of shuttle launches, a historic docking with a Russian space station, and one of the most perilous missions in spaceflight history.

“Alongside her technical achievements, the documentary explores the human story behind Collins’ career, showing how she guided her own family through the risks and challenges of her work, and how her determination and resilience allowed her to take command in a male-dominated field.

“The film is based on Eileen’s memoir Through the Glass Ceiling to the Stars by written by Eileen Collins and Jonathan H. Ward. The documentary is directed by Hannah Berryman [Coco Chanel: Unbuttoned, Rockfield: The Studio on the Farm, Princess Margaret: The Rebel Royal] who specialises in documentaries centring extraordinary on women, including her BBC documentary Miss World 1970: Beauty Queens and Bedlam that focused on the women that took part in and protested against the 1970 Miss World contest, at the start of the feminist movement. Cinematography is by Ian Salvage, editing by James Gold, and an original score by Marcelo Zarvos.”

Dates and times:

21st October — Picturehouse Greenwich, 7:30pm

22nd October — Picturehouse Cambridge, 7:30pm

23rd October — Picturehouse Brighton, 7:30pm

25th October — Picturehouse Hackney, 7:30pm

26th October — Picturehouse Brixton, 7:30pm