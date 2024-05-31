Fishing season underway soon on Hailsham Town Council's waterways
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fishing will be permitted during the season at two Town Council managed sites: Hailsham Country Park lake (off Gleneagles Drive) and Hempstead Pond (adjacent to Tilehurst Wood). Both fishing areas are well-stocked with fish including carp, bream, roach, rudd, tench, perch and pike.
Town Clerk John Harrison said: "For the keen angler, there isn’t a better place for fishing than the Hailsham Country Park lake. Besides enjoying the beauty of the surrounding areas, there’s an abundance of fish to catch and the nearby Hempstead Pond site provides anglers with a wide variety of species to target too."
Yearly season tickets are available via the Town Council (£40 adult; £25 senior citizens, disabled and children under 16 years). A current Environment Agency rod licence and passport photo must be produced when purchasing permits.
If you wish to purchase a season ticket, please telephone 01323 841702 or send an email.
Weekly fishing permits can be obtained from MFC Supplies in Station Road (Monday to Saturday - 9am-5.30pm).