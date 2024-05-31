Fishing season underway soon on Hailsham Town Council's waterways

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Summer is nearly here and so is the onset of the fishing season! Angling enthusiasts can enjoy the best coarse fishing and cast a line on the Town Council’s waterways with the start of the annual fishing season on Sunday 16th June.

Fishing will be permitted during the season at two Town Council managed sites: Hailsham Country Park lake (off Gleneagles Drive) and Hempstead Pond (adjacent to Tilehurst Wood). Both fishing areas are well-stocked with fish including carp, bream, roach, rudd, tench, perch and pike.

Town Clerk John Harrison said: "For the keen angler, there isn’t a better place for fishing than the Hailsham Country Park lake. Besides enjoying the beauty of the surrounding areas, there’s an abundance of fish to catch and the nearby Hempstead Pond site provides anglers with a wide variety of species to target too."

Yearly season tickets are available via the Town Council (£40 adult; £25 senior citizens, disabled and children under 16 years). A current Environment Agency rod licence and passport photo must be produced when purchasing permits.

If you wish to purchase a season ticket, please telephone 01323 841702 or send an email.