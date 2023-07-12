Fitness first at outdoor gyms and healthy walks in Crawley

Summer’s here and there’s never a better time of the year to enjoy the great outdoors and the extended daylight hours to make use of Crawley’s outdoor gym facilities.Working out just doesn’t have to mean the confines of an indoor gym and there is a plentiful supply of equipment at Tilgate Park and Goffs Park which is freely available for all to use.

The gyms are similar to that you will find in a conventional indoor gym but the equipment has been specially designed for use outdoors, accessible in all weather conditions and suitable for varying fitness levels.

The equipment is low impact and includes a variety of exercises that anyone can do, whether you want a moderate or a vigorous workout. All equipment is designed so that the user is only lifting their own body weight, to allow the person to work within their limits and avoiding the need to make any adjustments to the equipment.

It includes a cross country skier, exercise bike, chest press, double leg press, parallel bars, dipping bars, swingalong and balance beams. These promote cardiovascular fitness, lower and upper body strength and balance. The equipment features the use of QR codes to allow people to view a YouTube video from the team at PureLifestyles, which talks users through using the equipment in the correct and safe manner with demonstrations, as well as demonstrating a range of other exercises.

Crawley councillors and officers try out the outdoor fitness equipment

Councillor Chris Mullins, Crawley Borough Council Cabinet Member for Leisure and Wellbeing, said: “There are many benefits from working out outside. Not only do you have the advantage of fresh air and sunlight, but the equipment is also more accessible and is free to use. Why not take advantage of these facilities – it will make you feel fitter and help contribute to greater well-being.”

If working out in a gym, whether indoors or outdoors is not for you, or you just want to boost your fitness levels there are plenty of healthy walks in which to take part. Full details are available at crawley.westsussexwellbeing.org.uk/events

Monday: Tilgate Forest Evening Walk (held fortnightly) – 45-minute walk. Meet at Tilgate Golf Centre Overflow Car Park, Titmus Drive, at 6pm (summer months only)

Tuesday: Goffs Park (held every week) – 45-minute walk. Meet at Goffs Park Car Park (by the level crossing), at 10.30am.

Tuesday: Bewbush (held every week) – 60-minute walk. Meet at the Café (Inside the Bewbush Centre), at 12:30pm

Thursday: Tilgate Park (held every week) – 60-minute walk. Meet outside K2 Crawley, at 9.30am

Thursday: Gossops Green (held every week) - 45/60-minute walk. Meet outside St Albans church, at 10am

Thursday: Worth Park Wanders – (held every 2nd and 4th Thursday of every month) - 60 minutes. Worth Park Visitor Centre, Milton Mount Avenue, at 10.30am.

Councillor Mullins said: “Our healthy walk scheme can be your first steps to a healthier lifestyle. All our walks are led by a qualified health walk leader and have been specially devised to provide a friendly, supportive and supervised environment.

“There is a wide programme of walks to choose from, allowing for different standards of walkers and progress as fitness improves.”

For more details go to crawley.westsussexwellbeing.org.uk/topics/being-active/health-walks

The Wellbeing Team are here to support you with making healthy lifestyle changes to improve your health for the future. It can help with such issues as improving nutrition, getting more active, weight management, stopping smoking and reducing alcohol. It can also deliver the NHS Health Check. There is a team of friendly advisers who offer one-to-one appointments at K2 or in the new mobile health and wellbeing unit. For more information please call 01293 585317 or visit our website crawley.westsussexwellbeing.org.uk