Five Crawley parks retain Green Flag status

All five Crawley parks have retained their Green Flag Awards, with Tilgate Park achieving the status for 21 consecutive years.Tilgate Park, Goffs Park, Memorial Gardens, Worth Park and Ifield Mill Pond all kept their Green Flag Awards for 2023.

The Green Flag Award is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces and is testament to the hard work and dedication of the teams that make the green spaces places that everyone can enjoy.

For Tilgate Park, this is the 21st consecutive year it has received the award. Set in 400 acres, its natural landscape boasts Tilgate Nature Centre alongside ancient woodland, lakes, gardens and lawns, the Lakeside Café, Tilgate Forest Golf Centre, the Walled Garden Café, Go Ape treetop adventures and a segway trail, lake activities with Tilgate Park Watersports Centre and the Smith & Western restaurant.

Goffs Park has also now been awarded the Green Flag 15 times. The popular park features a lake, miniature railway and great play facilities.

Tilgate Park. Picture by Google Maps

For Memorial Gardens, this is its 15th Green Flag. Situated in the heart of the town centre, the gardens are the perfect place for shoppers and workers to relax and enjoy the colourful surroundings.

This is the fifth consecutive year that Worth Park has been awarded a Green Flag with the historic park’s formal gardens, a stunning fountain, stone balustrading, a listed rockery, a wooded lake, a meadow, croquet lawns and a tennis court impressing the judges.

Worth Park has also again received a Green Heritage Site Accreditation, supported by Historic England, for the management of its historic features.

Ifield Mill Pond has received the Green Flag award for the fourth year running. Considered the most important wetland site in the town and designated a Site of Nature Conservation Importance, the beautiful area features Bewbush Water Gardens, an area of semi-formal ponds and natural planting.

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing at Crawley Borough Council, said: “The retention of these awards fills me with pride. They reflect the dedication of our parks staff who maintain them and keep them looking their best.

“Crawley is blessed with beautiful parks and green spaces. Next time you fancy a relaxing stroll or family picnic, why not try somewhere new?”

Paul Todd MBE, Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Crawley Borough Council in achieving these Green Flag Awards.

“These are vital green spaces for the community in Crawley, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles. The staff and volunteers do so much to ensure that they maintain the high standards of the Green Flag Award and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.