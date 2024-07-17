Five Crawley parks retain Green Flag status

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All five Crawley parks have retained their Green Flag Awards, with Tilgate Park achieving the status for an incredible 22 consecutive years.

Tilgate Park, Goffs Park, Memorial Gardens, Worth Park and Ifield Mill Pond all kept their Green Flag Awards for 2024.

The Green Flag Award is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces and is testament to the hard work and dedication of the teams that make the green spaces places that everyone can enjoy.

For Tilgate Park, this is the 22nd consecutive year it has received the award. Set in 400 acres, its natural landscape boasts Tilgate Nature Centre alongside ancient woodland, lakes, gardens and lawns, the Lakeside Café, Tilgate Forest Golf Centre, the Walled Garden Café, Go Ape treetop adventures and a segway trail, lake activities with Tilgate Park Watersports Centre and the Smith & Western restaurant.

Councillor Chris Mullins with Crawley Borough Council staff at Memorial Gardens

Goffs Park has now been awarded the Green Flag 16 times. The popular park features a lake, miniature railway and great play facilities.

For Memorial Gardens, this is also its 16th Green Flag. Situated in the heart of the town centre, the gardens are the perfect place for shoppers and workers to relax and enjoy the colourful surroundings.

This is the sixth consecutive year that Worth Park has been awarded a Green Flag with the historic park’s formal gardens, a stunning fountain, stone balustrading, a listed rockery, a wooded lake, a meadow, croquet lawns and a tennis court impressing the judges.

Worth Park has also again received a Green Heritage Site Accreditation, supported by Historic England, for the management of its historic features.

Ifield Mill Pond has received the Green Flag award for the fifth year running. Considered the most important wetland site in the town and designated a Site of Nature Conservation Importance, the beautiful area features Bewbush Water Gardens, an area of semi-formal ponds and natural planting.

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing at Crawley Borough Council, said: “These awards reflect the hard work and dedication of our staff who maintain our parks and make them look their best.

“We are fortunate to have such beautiful parks and green spaces. I’m particularly delighted that Tilgate Park has made it 22 Green Flags in a row – an incredible achievement.”

Paul Todd MBE, Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Crawley Borough Council in achieving these Green Flag Awards.

“These are vital green spaces for communities in Crawley to socialise, enjoy nature, for children to play safely and it provides important opportunities for park users to improve their physical and mental health.

“We know that staff and volunteers work tirelessly to ensure that they maintain the high standards of the Green Flag Award, everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.

“It is important that our free to use spaces are maintained to the Green Flag Award standard, making them accessible for all members of the community while ensuring the environment is protected.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

For more information about parks in Crawley visit crawley.gov.uk/parks