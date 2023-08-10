Flash Mob delight at Brighton Pier: unforgettable joy and fun for all ages

The iconic Brighton Pier came alive with the magic of "The Caterpillar and The Blackbird," as participants of all ages joined in the whimsical dance, creating a heartwarming spectacle that spread pure delight. Faces lit up with joy as the young and old danced, clapped, and laughed together, showcasing the unifying power of theater and dance.
The excitement was palpable as attendees embraced the enchanting atmosphere, eagerly participating in the Flash Mob alongside the cast and crew. And that's not all - adding to the excitement, the revelation that Karl Howman, famed for his roles in Brush Strokes and Eastenders, will lend his voice to the role of the Wise Old Owl.
With the heartwarming success of the Flash Mob, there's no doubt that the upcoming shows will be nothing short of magical. Audiences are urged to book their tickets now to secure a spot at the Roedean Theater, De La Warr Pavilion, and The Stag Sevenoaks. Don't miss the chance to be a part of this enchanting journey before tickets sell out!
Roedean Theater - Brighton: August 19th, 1:30 pm & 6:00 pm
De La Warr Pavilion - Bexhill: September 15th, 1:30 pm & 6:00 pm
The Stag - Sevenoaks: October 6th, 1:30 pm & 4:30 pm, October 7th, 1:30 pm & 6:00 pm
Get ready to embark on an unforgettable adventure of growth, friendship, and fun – where theater magic comes to life, touching hearts and spreading joy. Secure your seats today and join us in celebrating the power of theater and the magic of community!