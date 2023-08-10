Flash Mob delight at Brighton Pier: unforgettable joy and fun for all ages

Brighton Pier - August 9th marked an unforgettable day of enchantment and laughter as NarraDance hosted a spectacular Flash Mob event that left both young and young-at-heart with beaming smiles and hearts full of joy!

The iconic Brighton Pier came alive with the magic of "The Caterpillar and The Blackbird," as participants of all ages joined in the whimsical dance, creating a heartwarming spectacle that spread pure delight. Faces lit up with joy as the young and old danced, clapped, and laughed together, showcasing the unifying power of theater and dance.

The excitement was palpable as attendees embraced the enchanting atmosphere, eagerly participating in the Flash Mob alongside the cast and crew. And that's not all - adding to the excitement, the revelation that Karl Howman, famed for his roles in Brush Strokes and Eastenders, will lend his voice to the role of the Wise Old Owl.

With the heartwarming success of the Flash Mob, there's no doubt that the upcoming shows will be nothing short of magical. Audiences are urged to book their tickets now to secure a spot at the Roedean Theater, De La Warr Pavilion, and The Stag Sevenoaks. Don't miss the chance to be a part of this enchanting journey before tickets sell out!

Caterpillar and the Squirrels with audience members

Roedean Theater - Brighton: August 19th, 1:30 pm & 6:00 pm

De La Warr Pavilion - Bexhill: September 15th, 1:30 pm & 6:00 pm

The Stag - Sevenoaks: October 6th, 1:30 pm & 4:30 pm, October 7th, 1:30 pm & 6:00 pm