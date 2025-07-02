Fleetwood Mac tribute band delighted to be back in Worthing

Fleetwood Mac tribute band Our Own Way returns to The Venue in Worthing on July 12 in a busy year for the band.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Band member Kevin Potter is delighted with the way it is going. In 2024 they played probably about ten gigs. This year it is looking like it is going to be around 30, but as he says it's also the quality of the gigs they have got lined up. So things are looking up.

“Adele who is our Stevie Nicks first formed the band way back in 2023 but in true Fleetwood Mac-style the band folded so she started again and I joined Adele back in May 2023. It was the two of us and we managed to get our Christine McVie on board in July and then we got the current line-up together by January 2024, and it was worth the wait.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year by the time we were ready to start gigging, lots of venues had booked up. Lots of venues can book up to a year in advance so last year was quite quiet for us. In total we did ten gigs – a couple of festivals and clubs and theatres and so on but this year it has all picked up dramatically for us. It's looking like a much busier year.

“It's a semi-pro band. People have got jobs and they have to work the gigs around their personal lives but 30 gigs is good for us and we have got some lovely gigs coming up. We're looking forward to playing The Venue in Worthing again which we played last year and it's just an amazing place. It doesn't look that much from the outside but inside it is lovely. Howie, the guy that runs The Venue, was the sound technician for bands like Genesis. He worked with a lot of big names, and he has done wonders with the venue.”

As for Fleetwood Mac: “We are all fans. There are a few tributes to Fleetwood Mac out there already so it is quite a competitive market but Fleetwood Mac go back many, many years and they really do carry all different genres and are for different age groups. My daughter is in her late 20s and she's a big fan. The music is really just easy listening music. Some people describe it as pop rock. They moved from their roots as a blues band and they went into the mainstream more. We play lots of the music. Most people like to hear the more up-to-date stuff but that's going back quite a long time! We do two songs from the original era, Albatross and Black Magic Woman and they go down well.

“I took early retirement. I was very privileged to do that so for myself it is very easy to focus totally on the band. Because I've got the free time, I do most of the admin and raising invoices and negotiating the gigs that we do.”

For the Worthing gig, it will be doors at 7 and on stage at 8, with tickets £16 plus booking fee.