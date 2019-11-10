Flood alert in place for Cuckmere river, Alfriston and Hellingly

A flood alert is in place for the Cuckmere river following heavy rain in the area.

The Environment Agency said river levels have peaked in Hellingly and will fall during the course of today (Sunday, November 10).

But river levels in Alfriston will continue to rise until 6pm, it said, with further rain expected through the early hours of tomorrow morning (Monday, November 11).

The Environment Agency said 10mm is forecast but from around 7.30am tomorrow fields, gardens and rural roads including Mill Lane and Station Road, Hellingly are likely to be affected by small amounts of water.

River levels are expected to will fall tomorrow evening in Hellingly and minor impacts in Alfriston near Willows car park, River Lane and Deans Place Hotel will continue, the Environment Agency said.

It added small amounts of rain are expected on most days next week, with the risk of flooding in the area dropping slightly, but not entirely.