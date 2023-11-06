BREAKING
Flooding caused havoc across many parts of the Horsham district amid Storm Ciarán.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 16:14 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 10:27 GMT

The A264 Road between Horsham and Crawley was shut, along with Two Mile Ash Road in Barns Green.

Many residential roads were left underwater with Gorriges Brook badly affected. West Sussex Highways workers were called to the scene.

Pondtail Road was also under water, as well as Kerves Lane.

Flooding at Gorringes Brook, Horsham. SR23110201 Photo by S Robards/Nationalworld

Flooding at Gorringes Brook, Horsham. SR23110201 Photo by S Robards/Nationalworld

Flooding in Pondtail Road, Horsham. Photo: Mitchell Longhurst

More flooding in Pondtail Road, Horsham. Photo: Steve Jenkinson

