Flooding caused havoc across many parts of the Horsham district amid Storm Ciarán.
The A264 Road between Horsham and Crawley was shut, along with Two Mile Ash Road in Barns Green.
Many residential roads were left underwater with Gorriges Brook badly affected. West Sussex Highways workers were called to the scene.
Pondtail Road was also under water, as well as Kerves Lane.
1. Flooding havoc
Flooding at Gorringes Brook, Horsham. SR23110201 Photo by S Robards/Nationalworld Photo: S Robards
2. Flooding havoc
Flooding at Gorringes Brook, Horsham. SR23110201 Photo by S Robards/Nationalworld Photo: S Robards
3. Flooding havoc
Flooding in Pondtail Road, Horsham. Photo: Mitchell Longhurst Photo: Mitchell Longhurst
4. Flooding havoc
More flooding in Pondtail Road, Horsham. Photo: Steve Jenkinson Photo: Steve Jenkinson