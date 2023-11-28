Floral gift for young families in Eastbourne

Thanks to the donation by a Sussex charity, young families in Eastbourne can look forward to a brighter Christmas, literally.

The Budding Foundation’s Clive Gravett with Sam Hart, the YMCA’s Corporate Partnerships

The YMCA’s McKendrick House in the town will be adorned with beautiful hanging baskets thanks to the generosity of The Budding Foundation.

The charity’s founder, Clive Gravett, handed over hanging baskets and rich compost, supplied by Tates Garden Centres, to Sam Hart from the YMCA who run the transitional home.

“We do hope everyone at the property enjoys the plantings”, says Clive. “And are pleased to have been able to help out in this small way to brighten the festive season for them.”