Flying for the Air Ambulance at Deanland Airfield

Deanland Airfield between Lewes and Hailsham raised over £2500 for the air ambulance.
By David BrookContributor
Published 19th Sep 2023, 09:15 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 09:16 BST
Visiting aircraftVisiting aircraft
On Saturday 16th September, Deanland Airfield between Lewes and Hailsham held its charity breakfast fly-in to raise money for the Kent, Sussex and Surrey Air Ambulance.

Pre Covid, the fly-in had been an annual event but not held in recent years.

Saturday saw the return of our annual event with the weather Gods rustling up a perfect day for flying. £2,581.10 was raised, with 53 aircraft attending, including two helicopters and two gyrocopters.

More than 200 breakfasts were served.

Fittingly the star of the event was the Air Ambulance itself with the airfield delighted to host the Air Ambulance crew.

We look forward to holding another event next summer in recognition and support of their outstanding work which they perform tirelessly, often in extremely trying circumstances.

Related topics:Air ambulanceLewesHailshamSussexKent