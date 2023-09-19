Flying for the Air Ambulance at Deanland Airfield

Deanland Airfield between Lewes and Hailsham raised over £2500 for the air ambulance.

Visiting aircraft

On Saturday 16th September, Deanland Airfield between Lewes and Hailsham held its charity breakfast fly-in to raise money for the Kent, Sussex and Surrey Air Ambulance.

Pre Covid, the fly-in had been an annual event but not held in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday saw the return of our annual event with the weather Gods rustling up a perfect day for flying. £2,581.10 was raised, with 53 aircraft attending, including two helicopters and two gyrocopters.

More than 200 breakfasts were served.

Fittingly the star of the event was the Air Ambulance itself with the airfield delighted to host the Air Ambulance crew.