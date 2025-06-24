Focus on theatre designer Oliver Messel and his childhood at Nymans

The Art of Illusion delving into the work of Oliver Messel

A new National Trust exhibition focuses on theatre designer Oliver Messel and his childhood at Nymans.

The Art of Illusion: The Theatrical World of Oliver Messel at Nymans runs until October 26, a celebration of Britain’s leading mid-20th-century stage designer and his Nymans connections.

As spokeswoman Lisa Davies says, it explores Messel’s prolific career in theatre, film and interior design. It also features a newly acquired and conserved portrait of his sister Anne on public display for the first time. Also included is a 1930s portrait of Hollywood star Merle Oberon in costume from The Scarlet Pimpernel. The exhibition also showcases original theatre props and set designs from Glyndebourne operas. A recreated corner of Messel’s design studio offers a glimpse into his creative world.

“From interior design to theatre props and film work, Oliver Messel’s creative life was influenced by his childhood spent at Nymans. He became Britain’s leading stage designer of the mid-20th-century and the exhibition marks the one hundredth anniversary of the start of his professional career.

“The Art of Illusion will look at the creative environment of his childhood, his interior design work, theatre prop making and work for film. It will include newly acquired and conserved objects on public display for the first time. Among these are a vibrant portrait by Oliver Messel of his sister Anne dressed in a theatrical costume he designed.

“Anne Messel became the Countess of Rosse on her marriage and the mother of Lord Snowdon who married Princess Margaret. The portrait hung in Anne’s home for many years but was purchased by the National Trust in 2023. It has undergone meticulous conservation at the Royal Oak Foundation Conservation Studio at Knole.

“Other key objects in the exhibition include theatre props Messel made for Mozart’s opera The Abduction from the Seraglio at Glyndebourne in 1956; also on show is a charcoal portrait he made of the film star Merle Oberon in one of the costumes he designed for the 1934 Hollywood film The Scarlet Pimpernel. Messel was known for his ability to recreate period costumes with a modern twist, and in this film, he created daringly low-cut but flattering costumes for Oberon.

“To represent Messel’s creative working environment, a corner of his design studio has been recreated at Nymans, complete with paints and other tools of the trade.

“The house at Nymans was damaged by fire in 1947, destroying many of the interiors, including important collections of paintings, books and furniture belonging to the Messel family. Fortunately, some items were saved and were taken by the family to their new house. Oliver inherited a portion of this collection, along with items from their London home, from his parents.

“In the 1960s, Messel was commissioned to decorate the interiors at Flaxley Abbey in Gloucestershire. There he recreated the elegant interiors of Nymans, selling some of the furniture, paintings and ceramics from Nymans to the family at Flaxley. Some of these items were purchased by the Trust in 2022, providing the opportunity to bring original contents back to Nymans, some of which will be on public display for the first time.”

Katie Buchanan, Messel family representative to the National Trust, added: “Oliver Messel drew great inspiration from his magical upbringing in Sussex so it is particularly appropriate that Nymans is the venue for this new exhibition dedicated to his creative genius. The fact that the exhibition will display a number of Messel family objects related to Oliver that the National Trust has recently returned to Nymans makes it doubly exciting, and I cannot wait to see it.”

Caroline Ikin, Nymans curator, added: “We’re looking forward to sharing the story of Oliver Messel’s extraordinary talent for theatrical and interior design with our visitors in our new exhibition. Oliver grew up at Nymans and the house, garden and collection had a lasting impact on his career. We’ll be displaying portraits, stage props and historic photographs, and recreating Oliver’s designs to bring the elegance and romance of his work to life.”