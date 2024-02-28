Fontwell care home joins hundreds of others for Barchester's Big Bingo Bonanza

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The fantastic 'Barchester Big Bingo Bonanza' took place on Tuesday 27th February 2024 when Westergate House got super competitive and took on its sister homes from all over the country to find out which Barchester home or hospital was a dab hand at bingo. It was eyes down for a full house as the homes battled it out to find out who would prevail.

General Manager, Paul Middleton - Russell said: “We’ve got some real bingo fanatics here at Westergate House and our residents can get very competitive where winning is involved, you could hear a pin drop in here when we were all playing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A resident at Westergate Housesaid: “It has been such a fun afternoon, I always love a game of bingo. It was wonderful to see everyone in all the other homes joining in. I really enjoyed getting together with my fellow residents to take on the other homes – it is amazing how competitive everyone gets!”

Bingo Fun At Westergate House