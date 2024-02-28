BREAKING

Fontwell care home joins hundreds of others for Barchester's Big Bingo Bonanza

Residents from Westergate House Care Home, in Fontwell, joined fellow keen dabbers from over 250 Barchester care homes and hospitals across the whole of the UK, including Wales, Scotland, Jersey and the Isle of Wight, to compete in the biggest game of bingo Barchester has ever seen!
By Lee AustinContributor
Published 28th Feb 2024, 13:07 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 13:16 GMT
The fantastic 'Barchester Big Bingo Bonanza' took place on Tuesday 27th February 2024 when Westergate House got super competitive and took on its sister homes from all over the country to find out which Barchester home or hospital was a dab hand at bingo. It was eyes down for a full house as the homes battled it out to find out who would prevail.

General Manager, Paul Middleton - Russell said: “We’ve got some real bingo fanatics here at Westergate House and our residents can get very competitive where winning is involved, you could hear a pin drop in here when we were all playing.”

A resident at Westergate Housesaid: “It has been such a fun afternoon, I always love a game of bingo. It was wonderful to see everyone in all the other homes joining in. I really enjoyed getting together with my fellow residents to take on the other homes – it is amazing how competitive everyone gets!”

Bingo Fun At Westergate House

Westergate House is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Westergate House provides nursing, residential care and respite care as well as having two Dementia Specialist Communities.

