‘Food Fomo’ stops half of adults from trying to lose weight: Crawley Slimming World

Half of UK adults (49 per cent) say they’ve put off trying to lose weight due to ‘FOMO’ (fear of missing out) – with missing out on favourite foods and social events fuelling this fear.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Foods people fear missing out on most are chocolate (29 per cent), takeaways (24 per cent), fish and chips (21 per cent) and fry ups (18 per cent).

More than three quarters of people say they get pleasure from eating their favourite foods (77 per cent) and two in three (64 per cent) feel passionate about the food they eat. So much so in fact that more women say they fear missing out on their Sunday roast (35 per cent) than going without sex (21 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Showing how much pleasure we get from food, the survey of 2,000 adults commissioned by the UK and Ireland’s largest weight-loss organisation Slimming World, found seven in 10 (72 per cent) say food brings them joy. Of those, 31 per cent say eating food prepared by someone else makes them feel loved, 64 per cent say it’s the taste of food which brings them joy and 41 per cent find food nostalgic as it brings back happy memories such as family traditions or routines.

Darryl Taylor

Dr Amanda Avery, health and research consultant dietitian at Slimming World, says: “Food is one of life’s greatest pleasures so it’s no wonder food FOMO is a very real factor for many of us when it comes to losing weight. As the research shows, in many cases certain foods can have a powerful pull on us, evoking memories and emotions and rekindling flavours and pleasures experienced in the past. Often, finding the desire or motivation to alter deeply ingrained habits around the way we shop, cook and eat can be challenging and that’s where support can be crucial to help slimmers.”

For women who want to lose weight, living a healthier lifestyle (42 per cent), eating the foods they love (33 per cent), feeling full, satisfied and not hungry (30 per cent) and still being able to socialise (16 per cent) were all important factors when choosing an approach to follow.

Darryl Taylor from Crawley who attends the Ifield group has successfully lost 5 stones with Slimming World. Darryl says "On 20th November I got to target, and I am now only 1lb away from losing a whopping 5 stone!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have thoroughly enjoyed this food optimising journey, and fully believe it wont stop here. It is now a way of life, and something I consider not just when cooking at home but when out socialising with friends & eating at restaurants for date nights. Its all about making 'better' choices and fuelling your body with goodness, something which I am passionate about.

Eating balanced meals along with doing as much body magic as I do has worked wonders for me and has put me in such a good shape.

I am not only proud about the physical changes I have made, but my increased self-confidence and new found love for shopping, and wearing clothes I wouldn’t have thought about owning!

I could not have got this far without the support of the group, and the friends I've made along the way. The app & facebook group have been such useful tools!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m looking forward to staying a target member and hopefully feeling just as confident in 9 months time when I get married."

The survey, carried out by Censuswide, also polled members of Slimming World’s 13,000 community weight loss groups and online programme. The vast majority of members (88 per cent) saythey enjoy eating food as much or more than they did before joining Slimming World and 91 per cent agree you can lose weight while enjoying your favourite food. Of the members questioned, four in five (83 per cent) say you can enjoy social situations while losing weight.

Slimming World’s approach combines support to change your mindset around food with a flexible healthy eating plan, called ‘Food Optimising’, which can be tailored to your lifestyle. Members, who attend a weekly group or access support online, learn how to create healthy versions of their favourite foods or meals, such as roast dinners, fry ups or fish and chips, so they can lose weight without ever feeling they’re missing out.

Dr Avery says: “Changing habits takes real effort and without support, it can be easy to give up. Being part of a community where you’ll meet other people on the same journey who share their ideas, experiences and advice has been shown to help keep motivation high. There is no need to give up your favourite foods or miss out on the pleasure they bring you though – it’s just about finding new ways to prepare and cook the meals you love. Within Slimming World groups members receive in-depth expert support, led by a Consultant who’s lost weight on the programme themselves, to reshape the way they think about food and activity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad