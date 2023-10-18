Food poverty in Lewes goes under the spotlight
'Feeling the Pinch: Have your say" is a project led by Lewes District Food Partnership to put local people's lived experience of food insecurity centre stage, drawing on workshops conducted with residents across the district earlier this year.
In her talk, Ruby Makepeace Somerville, Coordinator of Lewes District Food Partnership, will discuss the insights the project has given gave into local residents' experiences of food insecurity and how to challenge misconceptions surrounding food poverty and who is affected by it.
The afternoon will provide an opportunity to discuss how steps to improve access to affordable food across the district can be rooted in the everyday realities of those most affected. The talk is accompanied by an exhibition of stories and voices of Lewes District residents who have experienced food insecurity through the cost-of-living crisis.
Talk: Feeling the Pinch - Have Your Say is on Saturday 21 October, 1pm-2.30pm Lewes Climate Hub, Lewes House, 32 High Street, with accompanying exhibition 19th-21st October, 11am-3pm.