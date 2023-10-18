Food poverty in Lewes goes under the spotlight

A talk and Q&A at Lewes Climate Hub this Saturday 21 October will explore the issue of food poverty across Lewes District as part of the Hub's October Food Festival.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

'Feeling the Pinch: Have your say" is a project led by Lewes District Food Partnership to put local people's lived experience of food insecurity centre stage, drawing on workshops conducted with residents across the district earlier this year.

In her talk, Ruby Makepeace Somerville, Coordinator of Lewes District Food Partnership, will discuss the insights the project has given gave into local residents' experiences of food insecurity and how to challenge misconceptions surrounding food poverty and who is affected by it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The afternoon will provide an opportunity to discuss how steps to improve access to affordable food across the district can be rooted in the everyday realities of those most affected. The talk is accompanied by an exhibition of stories and voices of Lewes District residents who have experienced food insecurity through the cost-of-living crisis.