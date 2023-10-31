Football star Tomer Hemed & Rabbi Efune of Brighton score big with heartwarming toy mission

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The vibrant Jewish community in Brighton and beyond came together in an inspiring display of generosity and care on Sunday 22 October, with overflowing bags of toys and gifts, all destined for the children in Southern Israel as part of our ‘Kit for Kids’ initiative.

We are thrilled to announce that 14 suitcases filled with toys, love, and even a few tears from our community in South England will soon find their way into the hands of children sheltering in Southern Israel.

To everyone who contributed, donated, and purchased toys, your support has made this endeavor possible. A special thank you to our dedicated teens and community volunteers who worked tirelessly to pack and prepare these gifts for their journey.

Rabbi Efune of Chabad Brighton & Footballer Tomer Hemed Delivering Toys to Children in Israel

A major shoutout to former Brighton and Hove Albion FC player, Tomer Hemed, who has swapped scoring goals for schlepping suitcases packed with toys and gifts from Brighton to Israel with Rabbi Efune.

In these challenging times, witnessing the unity of the Jewish people coming together to care for one another is truly heartwarming. We are not just a community; we are one big family. As Rabbi Efune embarks on this meaningful journey, we invite you to stay tuned for updates in the coming days at chabadbrighton.co.uk