Forest Row man feared drowned after going overboard - man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter

David Haw, aged 24

Dorset Police are continuing their efforts to locate Mr Haw, from Forest Row, after first receiving a report at 1.59am on Monday 2 May 2022 that he had fallen off a RIB.

David, who has a background in dinghy sailing at Weirwood Sailing Club, is described as white, five feet ten inches tall, of slim build, with short mousey brown hair that is shaved at the sides and back, but longer on top. He also has a short beard and bushy eyebrows.

Officers from the police, including dive teams, are continuing to carry out targeted searches of the Poole Harbour area and are being assisted by HM Coastguard, the RNLI and volunteers from DorSAR and Wessex Flood and Water Rescue Unit.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident has been launched and police are working alongside the Marine Accident Investigation Branch and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency in accordance with established protocols.

A 19-year-old man from the Southampton area has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Wayne Seymour, of Dorset Police, said: “Our multi-agency search efforts are ongoing to locate David and there will continue to be a police presence in the harbour and surrounding areas.

“We are continuing to keep David’s family updated with any developments and are doing all we can to support them at this difficult time.

“We are carrying out enquiries to establish what happened in order to help us locate David and would urge anyone with information that may assist our searches to please get in touch urgently.”