Former airman from Hailsham joins colleagues on fundraising rally round Britain

James Hancott, a former airman from Hailsham joined four colleagues on a charity fundraising round-Britain rally. James is currently based at Bulford on Salisbury Plain with the Army's tank transport division.

He contacted the Sussex Express in September with details about the proposed journey. The team opened a donation page at the time which remains active until Valentine's Day, February 14, when the final grand total will be announced. All proceeds will benefit the Army Benevolent Fund, Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund, and Royal Naval Benevolent Trust. As well as vital fundraising, the team aimed to pay their respects to several military memorials including the National Arboretum.

The 'famous five' travellers kicked off their adventures in Portsmouth with an official first stop at a poignant memorial to personnel who served during the Battle of Britain. James said: "We then proceeded to the Cambridge American Cemetery where we paid tribute to the memory of those who served."

James Hancott Team

After soaking up the rich history of Cambridge they headed to Lincoln where they shared stories and enjoyed an evening of camaraderie.

From Lincoln it was a journey to Warrington via York and Edinburgh. In York an emotional visit was to the Cold War Bunker where the team took a 'deep dive' into the significance of the Royal Observer Corps, learning about the network of 30 regional headquarters and 1,563observation posts throughout the UK.

In Edinburgh James revelled in what he described as 'the breath taking Scottish National Memorial' and again explored the city. He said: "The beauty and history of this city left everyone in awe and provided a perfect backdrop for more shared memories. We ended our travels in Warrington, where we spent the night reflecting on the day’s learnings."

On their final day, they considered the Naval Review, Army Parade and The Beat which honours police forces.

They also paid tribute to the valiant Wartime Nurses, explored the War in Afghanistan memorial and learned about the Lisbon Maru tragedy. James continued: "The Millennium Chapel of Peace and Forgiveness provided a serene space for reflection, while the Remembrance Glade, featuring symbolic plants chosen by the Royal British Legion, added a tranquil touch to our day."

After a heartfelt time at the National Arboretum, the team visited the Heinkel He111 crash site in Cheddar Gorge before finally returning to Portsmouth, disbanding and heading home.

He concluded: "Over these three days, we covered 1,198 miles, gained invaluable insights, forged incredible friendships, and created lasting memories. I am truly grateful to our sponsors, Sign Wizard, CR Allen & Sons, and SubZero In Car Entertainment, without whom this rally would not have been possible."

