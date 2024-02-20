Former campaign members receive update on Eastbourne’s new hospital
Liz Walke remarked how exciting it was to meet and hear about the plans for a replacement to the DGH.
“With the Surgical Centre opening next year, things are actually happening”, she said.
Councillor Robert Smart was pleased to join Liz, the former Chair of the Save the DGH Campaign Group and EBC Hospital Champion, for a briefing on the new hospital planned for Eastbourne. He said that the enthusiasm of the estates and redevelopment team is palpable.
“The hospital has very exciting current building projects and substantial green-energy provision.”
Caroline Ansell, the town’s MP and also member of the former campaign group, expressed delight that Liz and Robert were both impressed and enthused at what is being planned.
“The plans for the new hospital represent the single most significant investment in NHS services in Eastbourne in a generation”, said Ms Ansell.
“With the sheer enormity of the money being spent, and the scale of building works to come, it’s understandable that it takes time to develop, but I commend the new hospital team based at the DGH working hard on this transformation. Exciting plans ahead!”