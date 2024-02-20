Former campaign members receive update on Eastbourne’s new hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liz Walke remarked how exciting it was to meet and hear about the plans for a replacement to the DGH.

“With the Surgical Centre opening next year, things are actually happening”, she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Robert Smart was pleased to join Liz, the former Chair of the Save the DGH Campaign Group and EBC Hospital Champion, for a briefing on the new hospital planned for Eastbourne. He said that the enthusiasm of the estates and redevelopment team is palpable.

Liz Walke and Cllr Robert Smart outside the new hospital building.

“The hospital has very exciting current building projects and substantial green-energy provision.”

Caroline Ansell, the town’s MP and also member of the former campaign group, expressed delight that Liz and Robert were both impressed and enthused at what is being planned.

“The plans for the new hospital represent the single most significant investment in NHS services in Eastbourne in a generation”, said Ms Ansell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad