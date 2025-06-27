Former Oxmarket chairman returns for "final" exhibition

Former Oxmarket Contemporary chairman Monty Toms returns to the Chichester venue for what he says will be his last exhibition, at the age of 80.

“My father always said that I had a paint brush in my hand before I could walk. I always loved my art and I’ve been at it for over 60 years now. My first score in art was a painting for the art master at school. He asked me to paint a picture of his house. I received five shillings for it.

“I joined the Royal Navy at 16 years old, and the first thing I packed for my sea journeys

was my art gear. I did lots of paintings for the lads. Mostly pictures of their wives, girlfriends or their dogs, back home. I was always very busy and realised that I could make a living out of art.

“After I left the RN, I concentrated on learning more and more on art, all aspects, including,

paints, styles, drawing, older artists, framing etc. I did sign writing, caricatures, portraits and anything else people asked for. In between commissions, I did work for mostly print shops, ad agencies, the Portsmouth newspaper and even worked in Spain for a year or two, painting bottles of beer on pub walls or pub names on cars. It was a great life.

“I joined Gosport Art Society and became president after a time. I won painting competitions in London, Portsmouth, Plymouth and Gosport, and I have a large painting of Gosport hanging in the foyer of the town’s Town Hall. I have given classes and lectured on art and also had the honour of being chairman of the Oxmarket Gallery, which has now become a beautiful setting for artists to show off their works. And coming to that, it’s a good time to let you know, that I have an exhibition starting on July 8 for two weeks at this great venue (free entry)

“My paintings are of many various subjects. I’ve never painted repeats or painted the same things. I enjoy skipping through books, magazines, photographs animalia etc. Come along and view and chat. I’ll be there most days.”