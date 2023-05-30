Former primary school in Etchingham to go under the hammer

A former primary school and land with potential near Heathfield is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel next month.

UP FOR AUCTION: The ormer Etchingham Primary School, Burgh Hill, Etchingham

Etchingham Primary School, Burgh Hill, Etchingham, is among 134 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered under instructions from East Sussex County Council, it is listed with a freehold guide price of £425,000 to £450,000 at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 15 June.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This substantial detached property is arranged as a part single-storey, part two-storey building and was formerly used as the local primary school.

The car park at the former Etchingham Primary School, Burgh Hill, Etchingham

“It is situated in an elevated position on a site extending to 0.25 hectares (0.64 acres) and is considered suitable for development, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

The property is located on Burgh Hill just off the A265 close to the junction of the A21 close to the village of Etchingham. It is in the heart of the High Weald between Hawkhurst and Burwash with excellent road links to all surrounding areas.

Ground floor accommodation includes an entrance hall, five classrooms, seven cloakrooms, assembly hall, kitchen, two offices, laboratory and activity room, with a first floor staff room, head office and store.

Outside there is a swimming pool (which has been filled in), four stores and a pump room.

Land Side of Tapsells Lane, Wadhurst

The school was originally opened in 1864 at a cost of £654, 16 shillings and 8 pence to serve both Etchingham and the then hamlet of Hurst Green, so it was located between the two. School fees were one penny weekly.

Etchingham Primary School moved to a bigger, modern site at Parsonage Croft, High Street, Etchingham in 2015.

Watch the video: cliveemson.co.uk/properties/242/91/

 Offered as a separate lot, also under instructions from East Sussex County Council, is the former school’s parking area located opposite the school in Burgh Hill.

