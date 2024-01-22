Former village hall near Crawley goes up for auction

A former village hall with consent for conversion into six residential units near Crawley is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel next month.

Crawley Down Village Hall is among 135 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

The Turners Hill Road property is listed with a freehold guide price of £700,000 to £750,000 at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday 7 February.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This detached former village hall, situated in a sought-after residential location, has planning permission for conversion into six homes.

Crawley Down Village Hall

“These are set to be arranged with part two-storey and part single-storey accommodation with each unit having an outside area. There are two parking spaces in total.

“There are comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities in the immediate vicinity with excellent road links to the A22/M23 linking Gatwick, London and all surrounding areas.

The site extends to 0.07 hectares (0.18 acres).

The hall had been part of village life for more than 130 years after its opening in 1891 at a total cost of 449 pounds, 13 shillings and 8 pence.

Bidding for the current auction, the first of eight this year, goes live on Monday 5 February and ends on Wednesday 7 February.