Fossil hunt by children at Sussex village school as they create a new garden
Albourne Church of England primary school’s Year Six students have been given much of the equipment they need in a donation from Sussex-based charity The Budding Foundation. It works to support children and young families in need across the county.
Founder Clive Gravett arranged the donation with South Downs Nurseries, a Tates of Sussex garden centre.
“It was a delight to help this small village school with its project to promote horticulture to its oldest pupils”, said Clive.
Staff, parents and the children hope to develop the garden very soon to incorporate the donated raised beds and planters, and to complete an archaeological dig in the search for fossils.