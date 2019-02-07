Four arrested over Hailsham gun factory

Four people have been arrested by officers investigating a suspected gun factory in Hailsham.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) carried out a series of raids this morning (February 7) with Sussex Police as part of an investigation into an alleged gun factory found in Diplocks Way industrial estate in August 2018.

The NCA has made four arrests after a series of raids this morning

Illegal gun factory discovered in Hailsham

The raids were carried out on a number of properties in the Lancing, Eastbourne and Shoreham areas.

The two men and two women arrested are currently being interviewed on suspicion of conspiring to manufacture, sell or transfer prohibited weapons or ammunition, said the NCA.

They were a 33-year-old man arrested at an address in Shoreham, a 44-year-old woman arrested at an address in Lancing, a 30-year-old man arrested at an address in Eastbourne, and a 24-year-old woman arrested at a separate address in Eastbourne.

NCA firearms boss speaks out over ‘sophisticated’ illegal gun factory in Hailsham

The NCA-led investigation follows the discovery of a suspected gun factory in an industrial unit in Hailsham last year.

At that time officers found machinery and components believed to be used in the manufacture of firearms and ammunition as well as a number of handguns in various stages of production.