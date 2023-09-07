BREAKING
Four East Sussex towns in UK's to 12 for green investment - and Totnes in Devon is top

According to a recent study, four towns in East Sussex are in the top 12 in the UK for green investment.
By Liv CooperContributor
Published 7th Sep 2023, 08:55 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 08:56 BST
Once dubbed as Britain’s ‘town of the future’, Totnes in Devon is top of the list. Well known for its residents’ efforts to achieve a sustainable future. Ethical financial advising firm, Path Financial, has found this to be the case after its data showed Totnes to have the highest proportion of residents in the UK investing in green pensions and investments.

Here are Path Financial’s top 12 towns with its highest number of green investors per capita. It includes Lewes, Brighton, Forest Row and Hastings.

1. Totnes, Devon – one in every 658 people

2. Forest Row, East Sussex – one in every 1294 people

3. Bath, Somerset – one in every 10,455 people

4. Hastings, East Sussex – one in every 11,607 people

5. Stockport, Greater Manchester – one in every 12,704 people

6. Brighton and Hove, East Sussex – one in every 13,159 people

7. Cambridge, Cambridgeshire – one in every 18,213 people

8. Oxford, Oxfordshire – one in every 19,056 people

9. Bristol, Bristol– one in every 19,462 people

10. Lewes, East Sussex – one in every 20,039 people

11. Sheffield, South Yorkshire – one in every 64,892 people

12. London, Greater London – one in every 82,569 people

Rowan Harding, Financial Planner at Path, said: “Living in the South of England, where it is such a mixture of rural and urban areas, it is great to hear about so many different individuals who are taking really positive steps to minimise their impact on the planet.

“I love helping people on their journey to focus on one of the biggest impact areas, aligning their money with their values and saving the planet in the process. It’s wonderful to see the momentum picking up pace!”

A Path client, based in Hampshire, said: “I hadn’t considered what harm my investments were doing before, as soon as I realised, I knew I had to act quickly to move my investments with companies and organisation who meet my values and do good.”

