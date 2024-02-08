Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There were no casualties reported and the fire was accidental, ESFRS reported.

According to ESFRS: “We were called at 9.25pm on 7 February to reports of a fire at a waste recycling site in Lewes. Four fire engines were in attendance from Lewes, Preston Circus and Uckfield, a water carrier and our national resilience waste fire tactical advisor.”

ESFRS added that a fire prevention plan and measures were in place to allow firefighters to assist onsite staff who effectively extinguished the fire within an hour.

Four fire engines attends blaze at Lewes waste recycling site. Photo: Dan Jessup

A spokesperson for Light Brothers said: “A small fire was detected Wednesday evening around 9:15pm on our thermal imaging CCTV camera by our security partners Shadow Security, our emergency procedure was implemented and Light Brothers staff and ESFRS were quick to attend.