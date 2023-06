2023 has been a wonderful year watching the Community First Responders gaining Team members. The team will soon have 16 fully trained CFRs operating from home assisting residents in Eastbourne, Hailsham, Pevensey, East Dean and villages close by.

EACFR Team 2023

This weekend the Community First Responders were able to field a full team at the 999 event on the Western Lawn in Eastbourne.

During the two days of 999 they taught 1,030 children and adults how carry out CPR if somebody has a cardiac arrest and are not breathing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the ring display they worked closely with the Fire Service and the Air Ambulance and invited all to come into the ring and have a go.

EACFR Team 2023