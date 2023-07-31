Four times freestyle football world champion coming to Sussex for a new film project

Horsham based Fact Not Fiction Films, established in 2006, have previously made a number of public awareness films. Films that have helped increase awareness of issues like dementia, mental health in young adults, PTSD in the military and breast cancer. They are now planning an ambitious new short film, to raise awareness of bullying in sport and lobular breast cancer.

The new short film entitled ‘Aguska’ is focused on the theme of bullying in sport through the eyes of an imaginary junior women's football team.

The film will be entirely filmed in Sussex and will feature the freestyle football champion and Guinness World Record Holder, known as ‘Aguska’. Aguska has previously won four World Championships and 2 European Championships and is one of the world’s most accomplished freestyle footballers. Her amazing skills should leave audiences speechless.

Cinematography for the film will be by Sussex based Anya Krasnikova, who worked previously with Fact Not Fiction Films on their last short films ‘Eve Groves’ and ‘Angel Fleet’ which both premiered earlier this year.

'Aguska' - Four times world freestyle football champion

Filming locations will include the remarkable Sedgwick Park House and Horsham Football Club. Filming will also involve some of the Horsham Sparrows ladies football teams.

The film will feature the block hit single ‘Tubthumping’, a song released by British rock band Chumbawamba who have kindly agreed to support the short film project.

One of the main cast members in the film is rising star, Crawley based, 18-year-old, Tegan Muggeridge.

Tegan Muggeridge stated: “Since secondary school, anti-bullying awareness has been something very close to my heart, and I strongly feel that it is an important topic that should be brought to the forefront of society as a whole because it so often gets forgotten. I think that more awareness of bullying in schools, could be implemented and especially the different forms it takes.

Tegan Muggeridge

So definitely speak up and speak out.

Being constantly picked upon verbally and physically during time at school can be detrimental to a person’s mental health. It’s so important not to let the bullies get the better of you. In life, we often get knocked down but it’s crucial to get back up again!!”

The film will be directed by Tristan Loraine, founder of Fact Not Fiction Films and the very accomplished Sussex based actress Hannah Baxter-Eve.

Hannah Baxter-Eve commented: “It’s a privilege to be working with Fact Not Fiction Films, telling a story of female empowerment and perseverance through the eyes of young women. I’m so lucky to be surrounded by an amazing team and such passionate young actors, such as Tegan Muggeridge, one to watch out for! This combined with the support of our local community, makes this film especially close to my heart.”

Hannah Baxter-Eve

Fact Not Fiction Films have made over 30 films and documentaries, including 5 Academy Award Contenders, documentaries ‘Shady Lady’ (2012), Everybody Flies (2019) and ‘American 965’ (2021) and short films ‘Missing a Note’ (2019) and ‘Finding Wilson’ (2021).

Their non-commercial short film projects have been mostly funded by local businesses, interested parties and community support. They hope this project will appeal to the local community and they urge people to get involved and support it.