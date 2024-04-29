Four West Sussex gardens to help inspire you to open up your own for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors we have donated over £70 million to nursing and health charities and in 2023 donated £3.4 million to our beneficiaries including: Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK, Parkinson’s UK, Carers Trust and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.

We can only donate such life-changing amounts by having wonderful gardens to share, and we are always on the lookout for beautiful new gardens to open, whether it’s rolling country acres, a cottage garden, town garden, wildlife-friendly space or community allotment. They all offer a unique and very personal experience to our garden-loving visitors and help raise money for great causes.

You can help…

Peelers Retreat Arundel

You can help by opening your own much-loved garden. Opening your garden to the public may seem daunting at first, but if you’re passionate about your garden, and your friends tell you how lovely it is, then it’s very likely other people will want to visit your garden too.

Lizzie and Tony Gilks have opened Peelers Retreat, their very popular garden in Arundel for the past 11 years. They confess that they were very anxious during their first opening and concerned that they didn’t know all the botanical names of all the plants they had lovingly grown. However, as soon as they heard the lovely comments of their visitors they relaxed and haven’t looked back since. They love the appreciation showed by their visitors and say that the social interaction of like-minded visitors often creates a party atmosphere. They have made many lifelong friends as well as learning countless handy gardening tips.

‘The NGS family, those we meet who also open their gardens and the support team are always there to help, guide and encourage with a ready smile. If you are like Tony and I, and struggle with on-line registration and social media there is always one of the team to help you”. You make a lot of lovely friends with the NGS. It’s a great club to be a part of. However, perhaps the most important aspect of opening your garden is the ability to raise much needed funds for charitable organisations and beneficial schemes through the generosity of visitors and garden owners alike’. Lizzie Gilks https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/23227/peelers-retreat

By opening your garden with the National Garden Scheme, you’re not only giving people a great day out – you’re also raising money to help change lives. What’s more you’ll be joining a community of other like-minded garden owners and volunteers, all passionate about great gardens and great cake! Your garden would be included in the prestigious yellow Garden Visitor’s Handbook and on our website, and our county volunteer teams offer lots of support.

So, whether your garden is big or small, if you think it has quality, character and interest, we’d love to hear from you and arrange a visit.

To find out more visit the National Garden Scheme website https://ngs.org.uk email [email protected], call us on 01483 211535 or contact Telephone Maggi Hooper, the NGS W. Sussex County Organiser 07793 159304 who will be able to answer all your questions.

Four new West Sussex gardens open their gates for the National Garden Scheme in May.

The Cottage Pulborough

The Cottage is a quintessential English cottage garden, jam packed with a mix of perennials and bulbs on a potentially challenging multi layered site. Comprising four distinct rooms including a small roof terrace, top terrace sitting above the house garden and a vegetable garden built in what was a small swimming pool. This is not a large garden, however every square inch has been used creating a surprise around every corner and level.

The Cottage Potts Lane Pulborough RH20 2BT is open for the National Garden Scheme Saturday 18 May and Saturday 7th September (10am – 6pm). Admission £6, children free.

Pre-booking essential, please visit www.ngs.org.uk for information & booking. Home-made teas. Two hour timed slots at 10am, 12pm, 2pm & 4pm. Visits also by arrangement 6 May to 7 Oct for groups of 10 to 20.

9 Puttock Way Billingshurst

9 Puttock Way is very small, sloping, new build garden which has been transformed from bare heavy clay into a series of spaces with interesting hard landscaping features. An unexpected cacophony of architectural shapes and textures greets you as you walk through the gate, a true plant lover's paradise. This space shows what can be achieved in a short space of time through hard work and passion.

No wheelchair access to garden with multiple levels and many uneven areas.

9 Puttock Way Billingshurst West Sussex RH14 9ZJ Is open for the National Garden Scheme on Sunday 26thand Monday 27th May (11am – 4pm). Admission £5, children free. Pre-booking essential. Home-made teas.

Bumble Farm Loxwood

Bumble Farm is a delightful large country garden. It has been passionately and imaginatively created by the enthusiastic owner, Will, over the past twenty years. It is an interesting garden with a series of circular lawns surrounded by borders, full of mass drift, repeat planting of harmonious perennials, roses, shrubs, and more. There is a newly developed white garden, wisteria pergola, kitchen and cutting garden, fountains and various seating areas.

Bumble Farm Drungewick Lane Loxwood Billingshurst RH14 0RS Is open for the National Garden Scheme on Friday 31st May, Saturday Sat 1st June, Saturday 15th June and Sunday 16th June (12pm – 5pm). Admission £6, children free. Book online or pay on the day. Home-made teas.

Berlas Midhurst

Berlas is a 150ft south west facing, sloping town garden which has been developed over ten years including planting the hedges and trees and the creation of a wildlife pond in 2020. The owner, Sue, is an enthusiastic plantswoman, attempting seasonal succession from spring bulbs through to late flowering prairie style planting. Two areas of grass are kept as wild meadows. There are collections of succulents, echeveria, pelargoniums and unusual pots and planters.