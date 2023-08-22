Foxtrot Oscar Cancer's first ever cancer patient at a sporting event!
A local family got in touch as their 12 year old daughter Cleo has had a challenging time with Leukaemia over the past couple of years and she had always wanted to attend a football game but due to her health and shielding this had been somewhat difficult before now! But on the eve of her 12th birthday we were able with the help of her family and the amazing team at Crawley Town FC make this wish come true!
The team at Crawley Town went above and beyond for Cleo and her family making her a mascot for the day and even letting her bring her friend along with here and then tickets to the game unfortunately Crawley lost 1-0 to Gillingham but this did not dampen the spirits of what was a fantastic fun day and Foxtrot Oscar Cancer were proud to play a very small part in this!
The team at Foxtrot Oscar Cancer were thrilled to get the request to help make this happen and make a sporting request happen and we are hoping that more people will request there own sporting event for a cancer patient. Whilst continuing to try and raise funds and do more to raise awareness we want to thank everyone at Crawley Town FC again for their hardwork and Cleo's family for being so patient with the team as we worked to get this right as it was our first attempt!