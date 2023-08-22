Once we achieved our charity status we started to publicise the fact that we are going to be using the funds raised to send people to sporting events and our request form is now live on the website for people to make these requests.

A local family got in touch as their 12 year old daughter Cleo has had a challenging time with Leukaemia over the past couple of years and she had always wanted to attend a football game but due to her health and shielding this had been somewhat difficult before now! But on the eve of her 12th birthday we were able with the help of her family and the amazing team at Crawley Town FC make this wish come true!

The team at Crawley Town went above and beyond for Cleo and her family making her a mascot for the day and even letting her bring her friend along with here and then tickets to the game unfortunately Crawley lost 1-0 to Gillingham but this did not dampen the spirits of what was a fantastic fun day and Foxtrot Oscar Cancer were proud to play a very small part in this!