Fran McGillivray and Mike Burke play Eastbourne date

Fran McGillivray and Mike Burke are the guests at the Eastbourne Lamb Folk Club on Wednesday, August 20.

They will be Upstairs at the Lamb Inn, High Street, Old Town, Eastbourne, BN21 1HH. £8 (cash), pay on the door. Doors 7.30pm, start 8pm.

Spokesman Nick Cant said: “Fran McGillivray and Mike Burke have long been favourites on the south London folk and blues scene. Mike Burke is a superb guitarist, and McGillivray has the best blues voice.

“They started playing folk, roots and blues venues in the late 1970s and appeared at the Cambridge Folk Festival in 1977 following the release of the album Into the Light.

“In the mid-1990s they formed the urban blues band So Long Angel, releasing two CDs, Would it Matter and Falling, and touring extensively. In 2005 they appeared again as a duo on the Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival Acoustic stage and had such fun that they decided to concentrate their energies on the duo, enjoying again the intimacy of this style for both live shows and recording. They released two CDs Restless (2006) and The Road that you Believe In (2009), which have been very well received.

“In 2012 they toured the UK as members of the Spikedrivers Blues Roots Revue and had such a ball that they decided to expand their sound a little, so got together with Roger Nunn, the drummer from So Long Angel days to form the Fran McGillivray Band. They loved playing as a trio, with Roger switching between full kit and djembe. They produce a highly distinctive sound, with lots of scope for dynamics, interplay and rhythmic improvisation. In addition to original songs, their live set features our take on songs by Little Walter, Robert Johnson and Willie Dixon as well as numbers by some of the great women of the blues – Bessie Smith, Big Momma Thornton, Etta James and Memphis Minnie, but also still enjoy performing as a duo.

“In 2013 they released the first Fran McGillivray Band CD Some Luck, which is made up mainly of original songs written by Fran and Mike, some featuring special guest Alan Glen blowing some great harmonica. The songs have a broad range of tones, textures and themes, but they're all rooted in the music they love – the blues. 2017 saw the release of Midnight Call, another album of original songs with blues, country and Americana stylings and featuring special guests Alan Glen on harmonica, Mike Paice on sax and Martin Smith on lap steel.

“In Autumn 2018 they toured as Saints and Sinners, a project where they joined the Spikedrivers to form a five-piece band exploring the connections between blues and spirituals. A second tour followed in autumn 2019. The first Saints & Sinners album Going Over Home was released to coincide with the 2020 autumn tour... which didn't happen in its full glory due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In autumn 2021 they released a new Fran McGillivray Band album with Roger called Rain, and are busy with duo, trio, and Saints and Sinners live shows.”