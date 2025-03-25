Frantic Assembly bring Lost Atoms to Worthing for company’s 30th anniversary

Frantic Assembly’s brand-new production Lost Atoms will be staged at Worthing’s Connaught Theatre from November 18-22 as part of the company’s 30th-anniversary programme.

Written by Anna Jordan (Succession, Killing Eve, Yen, The Unreturning, We Anchor in Hope) and directed by Frantic Assembly’s artistic director Scott Graham (Metamorphosis, Othello), the thought-provoking production is set to captivate audiences, they promise.

A spokesman said: “Lost Atoms tells the story of a relationship: an extraordinary, transformative love—or at least, that’s how it feels in hindsight. Was it truly special? Or just typical? Or perhaps toxic and doomed from the start? One thing’s for sure: it changed their lives.

“Two people plunge deep into their shared pasts and propel themselves into multiple imagined futures. At times hilarious, at times devastating, Lost Atoms explores how memory impacts the way we look at love and asks: what makes a truly successful relationship?

“Audiences in Worthing will have the chance to experience Frantic Assembly’s bold and innovative storytelling first-hand in what promises to be one of the most talked-about productions of the season.”

The creative team for Lost Atoms includes: writer Anna Jordan; director Scott Graham; set designer Andrzej Goulding; lighting designer Simisola Majekodunmi; sound designer Carolyn Downing; music supervisor Julie Blake; and costume designer Alice McNicholas.

Frantic Assembly’s 30th anniversary celebrations include the return of The House Party by Laura Lomas, a co-production with Headlong and Chichester Festival Theatre, and Carnival, a collaboration with Aurora Orchestra, premiering at the Southbank Centre on May 3 2025. The company will also release a new edition of The Frantic Assembly Book of Devising Theatre and continue fundraising efforts to support its groundbreaking youth programme, Ignition.