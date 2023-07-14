Free courses available to Wealden residents aged 19 and over

The project offers Wealden and Eastbourne residents, aged 19 and above, a range of academic courses, wellbeing and practical classes.
The courses are provided in several local community venues including East Sussex College (Eastbourne), Uckfield College, Crowborough and online.
A council spokesperson said, “The Street Learning programmes provide learning and skill development for every age. They are designed to help residents boost employment opportunities whilst having fun. Anyone wanting to improve on a skill, learn something new or widen their social life should take a look at the courses available.”
Street Learning is a project run by Wealden District Council in partnership with ACRES, East Sussex College, East Sussex County Council Library, Job Centre Plus, GRH Training, Compass Community Arts and Heathercroft.
Visit www.wealden.gov.uk/streetlearning, @StreetLearning.Wealden on Facebook, or email [email protected] for more information. Updates, participant feedback and details of new courses can be found on the website.