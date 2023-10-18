Free life-changing support available for local people taking their next steps after cancer
Four, fully-funded spaces for people who have completed cancer treatment in West Sussex are available and people interested in finding out more are urged to get in touch.
Sue says: "Through cancer treatment you might feel all sorts of things but you know you have a care team with you all the way. When this comes to an end, you might be left feeling overwhelmed and in need of direction, with old habits, work routines or relationships feeling uncertain. Here's where coaching can really help focus on what you want next, it is what this programme has been set up to support.”
The partnership with Sussex Cancer Fund means free access to a one-to-one, 12-week coaching programme tailored to a person's specific needs - with sessions held online or in-person to suit. Clients will receive practical tools and unwavering support as they work towards their own goals, in a safe, judgement-free environment. Unlike therapy, which might focus on the emotional impact, coaching can help support forward planning, building confidence in a new future.
Sue is a certified life coach who brings a professional approach to their practice. She believes that people who have faced challenging circumstances should take time to focus on what is really important to them and set meaningful goals, as unique as they are.
One of Sue's recent cancer coaching clients says: "I had done similar coaching before, but Sue has been a total breath of fresh air. From the introductory session, and now many sessions later, Sue is still completely tuned into me and my end goal."
Sue adds, "Being listened to is so important to our wellbeing and coaching gives you that - someone who will be impartial, honest and respect your point of view without judgement. And one-to-one coaching means you have the coach's full attention and they can ask you the right questions to help you put together a plan to get you from where you are to where you want to be, one step at a time.”
To find out more about the free cancer coaching opportunity, please email Sue at [email protected].
To discover how coaching might help you wherever you are in your life, visit www.thecrossroadscoaching.com or call Sue on 07720761896.