Free mentoring programme to support young creatives in Brighton and surrounding areas

Previous Cohort of Soho Mentorship: Beach House Brighton

Creative Mentor Network, a charity with the mission to make the creative industries more socio-economically diverse and inclusive, has partnered with Soho House Brighton to launch the third cohort of their Soho Mentorship mentoring programme.

The programme will match young people aged 18-27 from lower socioeconomic backgrounds with members of Brighton Beach House for a 16-week programme to work towards any goals they may have towards their creative careers. They will get access to information about the creative labour market, introductions to creative professionals to build their network, and be able to develop key skills needed for work.

Previous mentees have said:

Mentee presenting their work at programme showcase event

“This has honestly been the best and most valuable experience I have ever had and I am so grateful for both Creative Mentor Network and my mentor. Before this programme, I was coming up to completing my degree with absolutely no idea what my next step or my career would be. I now have a job lined up to begin in September which is something I know I would not have even been able to apply or have the connections to be able to do so.”

“I thought having a mentor would help me grow, and teach me more about creative industries, but I could have never predicted how useful it would be in my growth and creating opportunities. As a result of this mentorship, I've created my first 10 minute short film, which has screened at Brighton Fringe and will also be screening at Brighton Pride. Thank you for this amazing opportunity, I can't wait to see what happens next!”

“This programme went above and beyond for me, I went in with the hopes of being on track at the end to start working on an E.P. and by the end I almost have it finished through meeting people in the programme. Also, my mentor went above and beyond by designing me a logo, introducing me to people in the industry and organising for me to perform on the radio not once but twice! Everything was amazing, the mentees, the programme and everything in between!”

The programme will launch on 27th September 2023, with applications closing for mentees on 9th August 2023.