Free open-air painting workshops are coming to the Chichester District!

Explore the vibrant colours of the Chichester District this summer with a series of free open-air painting sessions this June!

Delivered as part of the Culture Spark programme, led by Chichester District Council, these ‘En Plein Air’ — or open-air — sessions will be delivered by professional artists and are inspired by The Festival of Flowers at Chichester Cathedral (5–8 June) and the Still Life exhibition at Pallant House Gallery (11 May-20 October).

Taking place in spectacular settings across the district, the workshops are open to people aged 16 and over. The first event takes place in Chichester’s beautiful Bishop’s Palace Gardens on Saturday 8 June from 10am to 4pm. Later in the month, Midhurst will host a second session at Woolbeding Gardens on Friday 21 June from 11am to 4pm. The following weekend, a final workshop will be run at Petworth House in Petworth on Saturday 29 June from 11am to 4pm.

The workshops will be led by artist Sue England, a finalist in Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year 2019, accompanied by two local professional artists, each specialising in different art forms and styles. Participants are asked to bring the materials and equipment that they would like to use on the day, such as canvases, paints, crayons, pencils, and easel. To find out more and register to attend one of the workshops, please email: [email protected]

Bishop's Palace Gardens, Chichester

These events are part of the Culture Spark initiative — a creative partnership between Chichester District Council, Chichester Festival Theatre and Pallant House Gallery. The Culture Spark programme of activities and events received a total of £75,000 funding from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and is administered by Chichester District Council.

“Whether you’re a beginner or experienced painter, these workshops are a great opportunity to learn new skills or hone your talent with the help of experienced experts,” says Councillor Jess Brown-Fuller, Cabinet Member for Culture and Events at Chichester District Council.

“All of the art created during the sessions will be displayed in an online gallery for you to share with friends and family, and your work may even be selected for display in the Cloisters Café at Chichester Cathedral or at a pop-up venue in Midhurst or Petworth!

“If you haven’t visited the stunning workshop locations already, this is a wonderful way to explore them — and what better artistic inspiration than some of the district’s much-loved gardens and green spaces!

"As a council, we often receive feedback from people that they would like to see a greater range of events and opportunities in the district. With Culture Spark, we have been able to do this while celebrating our district and encouraging our communities to get involved. This series of free painting workshops is a brilliant way to bring people of different abilities together to explore the beauty on our doorstep.”