Free outdoor cinema event returns to Midhurst this July

Enjoy a day full of family fun in Midhurst this July with a free outdoor cinema event and entertainment.

Delivered as part of the Culture Spark programme, led by Chichester District Council, this event will include two film showings on Saturday 13 July in the Market Square in Midhurst.

People are invited to bring a chair or blanket, sit back and enjoy the show, starting at 1pm with kid’s karaoke. Led by singer, Lizzie Haynes, the karaoke session will offer an opportunity for children to join in and perform on stage, before the film Wonka is played on the big screen at 2pm. At 6pm, the evening’s entertainment begins with a screening of Mamma Mia, followed by an Abba Tribute band. For more information about the events, please email: [email protected]

This event is part of the Culture Spark initiative — a creative partnership between Chichester District Council, Chichester Festival Theatre and Pallant House Gallery.

Sarah Peyman, Divisional Manager for Culture and Sport at Chichester District Council, says: “Last year's outdoor cinema event in Midhurst was a huge success and so it’s great to be able to bring this back to the town again this summer. Events like this offer entertainment for the whole family and encourage people to come and enjoy the town’s amazing mix of shops, attractions, restaurants and cafes.

“I’m also pleased to say that we’re looking to organise a brand-new event for Midhurst this year, featuring stand-up comedians and street musicians! We’re currently finalising all of the details but it will take place on Saturday 27 July, so make sure to save the date in your diaries.”

For regular updates on events and activities across the district, don’t forget to follow the council’s designated events and markets Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ChichesterDistrictEventsAndMarkets; sign up to receive the council’s monthly email newsletter, initiatives+, at: www.chichester.gov.uk/newsalerts; and visit our latest news page: www.chichester.gov.uk/latestnews.