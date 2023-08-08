Free things to do for families in Chichester this summer

Chichester is bursting with family friendly activities and places to explore. From observing wildlife at Chichester Canal, to getting creative at the city’s beloved Pallant House Gallery - there is truly something for everyone.

To mark the arrival of summer, we’ve selected some of the highlights taking place in the city that are completely free (or for a small cost)!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you take part in any of these events and activities, be sure to share your experience with us on social media using the hashtag #ChichesterKidsApproved or by following us on Facebook: facebook.com/ChichesterKidApproved

A family at Chichester Festival Theatre

Making Faces Drop-in Workshop @ Chichester Cathedral, Friday 11 August (11.00am - 2.00pm)

Join the team at Chichester Cathedral for a free drop-in activity, where families will have the chance to get creative with artist Kate Viner, and design their own artwork inspired by her summer exhibition to take home.

For all the family: chichestercathedral.org.uk/events/making-faces-drop-family-workshop-kate-viner

Family fun @ Chichester Festival Theatre, every day and extended on Saturdays (9.00am - 12.00, and on Thursday mornings during term time)

A child drawing at Pallant House Gallery

Relax and reconnect at CFT in family friendly spaces next to the welcoming Café on the Park where children can discover toys, colouring-in, fancy dress and books in the nooks. It’s extended on Saturday mornings for Parkrunners and families. So why not enjoy the green open spaces of Oaklands Park, which is right on CFT’s doorstep? It's an ideal place to take your pre-schoolers and catch up with some parent pals.

Summer Activities and Kids Eat Free @ The Graylingwell Chapel, Daily (9.00am - 5.00pm)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrate summer at The Graylingwell Chapel with free daily kids' activities and a Kids Eat Free deal. Join us for Movie Mondays, Colouring Tuesdays, Lego Wednesdays, Crafty Thursdays, and Board Games Fridays in our welcoming community setting. Make the most of the holidays!

Geology Day @ The Novium Museum, Saturday 19 August (10.00am - 4.00pm)

Have you got any fossils, rocks or minerals that you want identified? Would you like to know where you can collect fossils around Chichester? Join members of the West Sussex Geological Society on Saturday 19 August to learn more. With incredible specimens to see, expert knowledge and advice and a fun family trail, this day is ideal for the whole family: www.thenovium.org/whatson

All about boats! Family Fun day at Chichester Canal, Wednesday 23 August (10.00am - 3.00pm)

Find out about boats on the canal, rivers and sea. Enjoy stencilling, colouring, making a small model boat, a ship’s flag or a pirate’s mask and much more. Come dressed as a pirate or a sailor if you like! Adults must stay with children during this free event. Donations to the Trust would be most welcome.

For ages 11 and under: chichestercanal.org.uk

Art & Craft Activities @ Pallant House Gallery, Saturday 26 August (11.00am - 1.00pm)

Join this free creative workshop suitable for the whole family, inspired by Pallant’s changing exhibitions. Whether it’s block printing or creating a collage, these activities are suitable for all ages and abilities! Any 2 accompanying adults can also enjoy half-price admission to the rest of the Gallery (admission is free for under 18s).