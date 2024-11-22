French films and family fun at the Chichester Cinema at New Park

Paddington in Peru features everyone’s favourite bear returning home with the Brown family in tow, to visit his aunt Lucy.

Meanwhile the French Film Festival continues with Rise, the heart-warming and inspiring story of a Paris-based ballet dancer turning to contemporary dance in beautiful, rural Brittany, to heal both mind and body following an injury and a split from her boyfriend. This gorgeous film shows how sometimes the best things in life can emerge from the most desperate circumstances (subtitled). Cesar & Rosalie plunges us into the shifting sands of the sexual revolution of the 1970s and a love triangle involving the luminous Romy Schneider, Yves Montand and Sami Fey accompanied by an early performance from Isabelle Huppert (subtitled). The film was directed by Claude Sautet (Un Coeur en Hiver) whose centenary is being celebrated this year and who is the subject of a talk being given by Patrick Hargood, the cinema’s Education Officer. The talk on Saturday morning at 10:30 in the auditorium will look back at this director’s extraordinary body of work with lots of film clips, chronicling late 20th century middle class French life. What a Saturday morning treat!