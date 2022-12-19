In the first half well known Carols were sung, with participation from the audience. After an interval, during which festive refreshments were served, the second half featured songs from the shows. There were solos from guest singers Freddie Thorn, Russel Ablewhite, John Morgan and Rosie Meek. A total of £1114.78 was raised and this is “ring fenced” for use in the local area.
Friday Fingers raise funds for Macmillan at fundraising concert
The Friday Singers, under their Musical Director, Roy Gregory put on a concert at the Little Common Community Centre on Saturday 10th December.