Friends of Eastbourne Hospital's Autumn Art Exhibition

On Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 October, the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital will be holding their Annual Autumn Art Exhibition in the school gym of St. Andrew’s Prep in Meads from 10am to 4pm.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A record 389 paintings and portfolios by local artists will be on display and available for purchase throughout the weekend, with highlights of the exhibition including a painting demonstration by well-known local artist, Terry Hobbs, at 2pm on Saturday, and an opportunity for guests to be sketched by cartoonist Ian Parrott for a £10 donation to the Friends, from 2pm on Sunday 29th.

There will also be a raffle for a painting by Jackie Hurwood, and a silent auction for a painting by Alan Everard. Open from 10am to 4pm each day, entrance is free and the Friends welcome all visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All money raised at the exhibition will go towards Eastbourne DGH and the Friends’ Special Project of 2023, to equip the expanding Cardiology Department at the DGH.