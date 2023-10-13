BREAKING
Friends of Eastbourne Hospital's Autumn Art Exhibition

On Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 October, the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital will be holding their Annual Autumn Art Exhibition in the school gym of St. Andrew’s Prep in Meads from 10am to 4pm.
Amy Williams
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:03 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 11:03 BST
A record 389 paintings and portfolios by local artists will be on display and available for purchase throughout the weekend, with highlights of the exhibition including a painting demonstration by well-known local artist, Terry Hobbs, at 2pm on Saturday, and an opportunity for guests to be sketched by cartoonist Ian Parrott for a £10 donation to the Friends, from 2pm on Sunday 29th.

There will also be a raffle for a painting by Jackie Hurwood, and a silent auction for a painting by Alan Everard. Open from 10am to 4pm each day, entrance is free and the Friends welcome all visitors.

All money raised at the exhibition will go towards Eastbourne DGH and the Friends’ Special Project of 2023, to equip the expanding Cardiology Department at the DGH.

For further information please visit www.friendsdgh.org.uk/events, or contact the office on 01323 749503 / [email protected]

