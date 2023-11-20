Friends of Lewes Talk: The Old Inns of Lewes, Tuesday 5 December 2023, 10:30am
Through the magic of Powerpoint, John Davey will use his family collection of old photographs and postcards to take us back to early 20th century Lewes. We will go for a virtual stroll from Western Road to South Street, looking at about 20 of the old inns like The White Horse and The Unicorn that we shall pass on our way.
John Davey taught at Lewes County Grammar School and subsequently at Priory School. He is a Trustee of the Lewes Priory School Memorial Chapel, and President of the Friends of Lewes.
This talk is free to members of the Friends of Lewes, and £4 to non-members. Non-members can buy a ticket (£4) from www.ticketsource.co.uk/friends-of-lewes, which will provide a link for this Zoom talk.
Members will receive an email with a Zoom link. Join FoL at friends-of-lewes.org.uk/membership to attend our talks for free.