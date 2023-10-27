Friends of Lewes Talk: The Planning System in Lewes: a Rough Guide – Tuesday 14 November 2023, 7:30pm

In this Zoom talk, Marcus Taylor and Peter Earl will explain how the planning system works in Lewes, and how the Friends of Lewes interacts with this system to pursue its vision of ‘keeping Lewes special’.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the country’s Town and Country planning system seemingly occupying much of the work of the Friends of Lewes currently, it was thought both pertinent and beneficial if Members and others could be provided with a background to the principal provisions which underpin our planning system.

Marcus Taylor, a past secretary of the Society and long-term member with a wealth of knowledge of the town, and Peter Earl, a chartered town planner and member of the executive committee, are in conversation to bring you ‘a rough guide to the planning system’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In discussion, with text and images, they will highlight how the Society’s vision of ‘keeping Lewes special’ is pursued. They will outline how the ‘Friends’ operates, on a day-to-day basis, seeks to influence the relevant decision and policy makers at all levels of government and attempt to guide development.

Planning Application Approved

With reference to relevant case examples, they will set out some of the successes and challenges. In particular, they will explain the added responsibilities and protections applied to the town by being within the South Downs National Park.

This talk is free to members of the Friends of Lewes, and £4 to non-members. Non-members can buy a ticket (£4) from TicketSource, (https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/friends-of-lewes/ )which will provide a link for this Zoom talk.