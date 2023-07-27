Frock up Friday Festival returns to Hastings in September 2023

The famous Frock Up Friday Festival is back! Between September 1 and 3 we are returning to Hastings and St Leonards for a third year of beautiful fashion and a fantastic, weekend-long programme of events and activities

Ready for last years Catwalk

The highlight of the weekend is the Hollywood Glamour Ball, being held on Saturday night at the Masonic Hall in St Leonards. Entertainment highlights include a wonderful Friday night cabaret, Saturday parade, including a street catwalk, vintage market, live bands. The Grand Ball is full of surprises but do expect a sprinkle of Dollywood and a sparkle of Bollywood plus lots of performances and surprises. Sunday we take it easy with a Sparkle swim. We will be joined this year by the inspirational Lou Featherstone who is on tour with her Self Love Revolution, guaranteed to inspire.

Frock Up Friday was originally conceived by Susan Simms and Bevali Francis in 2020 as a way to ease the pain of COVID lockdown. But we’ve moved way beyond our original purpose.

A small group of women dressing up for fun quickly evolved into a global phenomenon with over 15,000 members from across the world, from all genders and many walks of life, sharing their stories and supporting each other along the way.

A chance to wear your best frocks

In a world filled with angst, the success of FUF is a wonderful testament to the transformative power of friendship, fashion, love and fun. We became famous for creating one of the world’s most positive, egalitarian and inclusive online communities and the festival is the biggest event on our calendar – the living embodiment of what we’re all about.

The festival combines a truly international appeal with staunchly local flavour. We have frockers travelling from all over Great Britain, from the US, even from Australia, to be with us; but we are hugely proud of our geographical origin of Hastings and St Leonards. Hastings has enjoyed a cultural resurgence in recent years; through the festival, we are committed to supporting local businesses and artists and further improving the profile of the area, and the wonderful people who live here.

Everyone, whether they’re a member of the Facebook group or not, is welcome to buy a ticket and come as they are, to shine as themselves and to make friends in the safety of a truly affirming, positive event.

