Elizabeth Harrison will be playing at the Jubilee Hall in the Elmer Road at Middleton on Wednesday July 26 at 7.15pm

Tickets are £10 on the door for a couple of hours of Popular Music

The UK's Golden Girl of Music will play popular music from the generations, providing music for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have regular concerts on the last Wed of the month in the summer at 7.15pm and the last Sunday of the month during the winter at 2.30pm.

The Girl who has a Tank