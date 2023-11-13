From Eastbourne Mencap to Inspire Sussex: Decades of dedication

Change is in the crisp winter air, and it's sweeping through Eastbourne Mencap like a breath of fresh inspiration. For years, we have been a steadfast charity supporting adults with learning disabilities in Eastbourne and the surrounding areas. Today, we're excited to unveil our exciting transformation.

A Legacy of Compassion and Support

Eastbourne Mencap has a rich history of supporting those with learning disabilities, providing them with vital support and a sense of belonging.

Our ambition is to help change perceptions. We work in partnership with other healthcare professionals and break down perceived barriers to what people with learning disabilities can achieve. Disability does not equate to a diminished life.

Inspire Sussex Service Users

We want to encourage understanding and compassion, making a positive difference to society. Our dedication to enhancing the lives of our service users is a legacy we proudly carry forward, and our organisations success is driven by its people. We see beyond disability, know what can be achieved and go the extra mile to make it happen.

Inspire Sussex: A Fresh Beginning

While our roots in Eastbourne run deep, we believe it's time to spread our wings and embrace a more expansive vision. With Inspire Sussex, we're ushering in a fresh new era of support, empowerment, and community engagement. Enabling people, enhancing lives. Every life is precious, and we celebrate that.

A New Look to Inspire

INSPIRE SUSSEX Logo

Our rebranding isn't just about a name change—it's a holistic transformation that includes a vibrant new logo and brand identity. Our new company logo for 'Inspire' is a dynamic and versatile design that reflects our commitment to personalised care and individuality. The word 'Inspire' is adorned with unique graphics above each letter 'I,' allowing us to tailor our branding to suit each of our residential supported living homes and our day centre. For example, one of our residential homes use a puzzle piece graphic - to represent the complexities of the service. Our main company logo features a lightbulb – to represent innovation.

A Digital Transformation

Over the past month, we've witnessed significant advancements in the construction of our website. This progress not only promises enhanced accessibility to our services for both our valued service users and the wider public but also expands our capacity to distribute vital information to our community and local businesses, giving them insight into our identity and mission. Furthermore, these digital developments will substantially boost our fundraising initiatives and social media presence, allowing us to directly promote our services and facilitate our recruitment efforts with greater effectiveness.

Expanding Our Horizons

Inspire Sussex Service Users

Our day centre will continue to be a hub of creativity and support, while our three residential homes remain safe and nurturing homes for our residents. We have introduced a fresh and innovative branch of our organisation called 'Inspire Events,' a dynamic social events group tailored specifically for adults with learning disabilities throughout Sussex. This new initiative launched back in spring this year, and we are thrilled to report that it has already begun making a significant impact. By organising a series of successful events and outings, Inspire Events has demonstrated its ability to creating engaging and inclusive social experiences for our community members. Our vision is to break down social barriers and ensure that individuals with learning disabilities across Sussex can access our enriching programs, forming new friendships and gaining a sense of belonging, empowerment, and happiness. Thriving within a society in which they have an equal sense of belonging.

A Future Filled with Possibilities

As we embark on this exciting journey, we envision a Sussex where individuals with learning disabilities not only receive the support they need but also have the opportunity to flourish, grow, and inspire others in return. We'll continue to offer a wide range of programs, activities, and events that empower our service users to lead fulfilling lives. Whether it's our kayaking adventures, creative workshops, or community engagement initiatives, Inspire Sussex will be at the forefront of positive change.

Our Fundraising Event

We are thrilled to extend a heartfelt invitation to all of you for a truly remarkable event - 'The One Thousand Challenge'! Mark your calendars for December 1st, 2023, from 10 am to 2 pm, as we gather at the Eastbourne Sports Park, East Sussex College, BN21 2UF.

Our goal is to collectively complete 1000 laps of the track in a mere 4 hours, and we can only achieve this incredible feat with your generous support.

The funds raised during this event will be dedicated to acquiring a new minibus for our learning disability support service. This new addition will significantly enhance the opportunities available to the individuals attending our day centre, improving their quality of life through access to events and opportunities.

Here's how you can help:

1. Participate: Join us on the track, pedal alongside us, and help us reach the 1000-lap target. It's not only a fantastic opportunity to challenge yourself but also a chance to contribute to a meaningful cause.

2. Donate: Give us a call at 01323 722034 to sponsor us at just £1 per lap. If you're unable to attend the event but still wish to support our cause, simply scan the QR code.

3. Spread the Word: Share with your friends, family, and colleagues who might be interested in joining or contributing to the event.

Join Us on This Inspiring Journey

We invite you to join us on this inspiring journey. Whether you've been a part of our Eastbourne Mencap family for years or are just discovering us now, we welcome you with open arms to be a part of Inspire Sussex.

Becoming a member is a straightforward and rewarding process. Get in touch on 01323722034 or email [email protected] until 30/11/23 and from 1/12/23 [email protected] As a member, you'll have the opportunity to attend our annual general meetings, engage in various events, and activities that directly support adults with learning disabilities. Together, we can make a difference that truly matters, and we look forward to having you as part of our team.

Supporting our charity is just a click away! When you choose to donate through our website, you're not just making a financial contribution; you're helping to create a brighter future for those in need. Our online platform provides a secure, user-friendly way to make a meaningful impact. Simply visit our website, navigate to the donation page, and select the amount you wish to contribute.