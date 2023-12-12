From Hawkes Farm Academy to Downing Street: pupil wins Nusrat Ghani MP’s Christmas card competition

Honey Matthews, a Year 3 pupil at Hawkes Farm Academy in Hailsham, has emerged victorious in the annual Christmas Card Design Competition organised by Nusrat Ghani, Member of Parliament for Wealden.

The competition, aimed at fostering creativity and community spirit, invited local school children to submit their festive artwork for consideration. Honey’s wonderful entry beat out hundreds of competitors who submitted their own Christmas cards. Honey’s winning design captured the traditional Christmas spirit with a classic drawing of a red robin perched on a tree in the snow.

The winning design will be featured as Nusrat Ghani MP’s official Christmas card and sent to constituents, local businesses, and community organizations. Ms Ghani also proudly delivered Honey’s Christmas card to the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, at 10 Downing Street, herself.

The competition was coordinated at Hawkes Farm Academy by Jess Buss, the school’s Art Coordinator, and has been one of many festive activities taking place at the school.

Mrs Vivienne Rumary, Honey Matthews, Nusrat Ghani MP

Pupils recently enjoyed their Christmas Fair, which was incredibly successful and brought children, parents, and groups from across the community together to celebrate the festive season. The school is also putting on a nativity play, two Christmas Carol services, and a Christmas Lunch before the school breaks up for the holiday.

Michael Cotton, Headteacher at Hawkes Farm Academy, said: “We’re all very proud of Honey for winning Nusrat Ghani’s Christmas Card Competition with her absolutely lovely design. Here at Hawkes Farm Academy, we take immense pride in witnessing the remarkable growth and unique talents of every child. Our committed staff members are dedicated to harnessing the exceptional potential within each pupil.”

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Wealden, said: “The Christmas competition has been a highlight of my seasonal activities since its first launch in 2015 and I am always impressed by the creativity of the entries. Choosing the winner is always incredibly difficult as I receive hundreds of outstanding creations from our talented young artists, but this year it was Honey, Aggie and Jack’s artwork that stood out for me as best representing winter in Wealden.

